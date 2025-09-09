Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal Finance Minister chased through street, kicked amid Gen-Z protests in country; Watch video

The government of Nepal blocked more than two dozen social media platforms -- including Facebook, YouTube, and X -- over a failure to register. This led to young protesters flocking the streets in Kathmandu and other parts of the nation as demonstrations spiraled to call out government corruption.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Nepal Finance Minister chased through street, kicked amid Gen-Z protests in country; Watch video
Nepali finance minister was chased through the streets and thrashed by angry protesters.
The fiery Gen-Z protests in Nepal have led to the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and collapsed his government. In a video that is testament to the anger of the country's frustrated youth, Nepali Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was chased through the streets of capital Kathmandu. He is seen kicked and thrashed before he apparently escapes the scene. The massive protests in Nepal kicked off on Monday over a ban on social media platforms but have intensified, bringing the sitting government on its knees.

What happens in the Nepali finance minister's viral video?

In the viral video, Finance Minister Paudel, aged 65, can be seen running through the streets of Kathmandu, with scores of people behind him. A young protester appears from the opposite direction, jumps and kicks the minister, who then crashes into a red wall. Paudel then quickly gets back on his feet and starts running again. The video cuts off at this point. Nepal PM KP Oli has quit and media reports suggest he may flee the country.

Why did protests erupt in Nepal and what's happening now?

The government of Nepal blocked more than two dozen social media platforms -- including Facebook, YouTube, and X -- over a failure to register. This led to young protesters flocking the streets in Kathmandu and other parts of the nation as demonstrations spiraled to call out government corruption. The social media ban was revoked later on Monday, but the protests continued to take place. At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds others injured in what has been described as one of the deadliest government crackdowns in India's neighbouring country.

 

