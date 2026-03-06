Nepal election 2026: Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Former TV journalist and chief of RSP set for historic win

Rabi Lamichhane rose to fame as a TV journalist, interviewing the who's who of the Nepalese politics, including former PM KP Oli. He was known for his direct questioning and unfiltered confrontation on his show Sidha Kura Janata Sanga (Straight Talk with the People).

Several younger faces have risen in Nepal's political landscape in the aftermath of Gen Z protests that rocked the neighbouring country last year, ousting the government led by former prime minister KP Sharma Oli. One of the notable figures is Rabi Lamichhane, a former television journalist who heads the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which is projected for a landslide victory in the 2026 parliamentary election. Lamichhane is in the fray from Chitwan-2 constituency, and is regarded a kingmaker with his party projecting rapper and former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah as its prime ministerial candidate.

Rabi Lamichhane rose to fame as a TV journalist, interviewing the who's who of the Nepalese politics, including former PM KP Oli. He was known for his direct questioning and unfiltered confrontation on his show Sidha Kura Janata Sanga (translated: Straight Talk with the People). Eyeing a political plunge, Lamichhane quit television in 2022 and and floated the RSP, offering a fresh alternative to Nepal's older parties like the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (UML). In the 2022 polls, Lamichhane won the Chitwan-2 seat by a huge margin, defeating a Nepali Congress minister and a sitting CPN-UML parliamentarian. The RSP won 20 seats in that vote, becoming the fourth-largest front in the Nepalese parliament.

After the 2022 national election, Lamichhane joined the coalition government under then-prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and became deputy prime minister and home minister. In January 2023, the politician faced a major setback after a court challenged his citizenship. The Supreme Court of Nepal said he had not properly regained Nepalese citizenship after giving up his US citizenship. His election was subsequently cancelled and he was removed from office. Lamichhane quickly fixed the formalities, ran again in an April 2023 by-election, and won with an even larger margin. Rabi Lamichhane has also been embroiled in a massive fraud involving a number of savings and credit cooperatives. He was arrested and jailed in April last year, and was freed only after Gen Z protesters stormed the prison where was was an inmate.