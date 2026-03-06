FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Akansh Dhull? Son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull who got 3rd rank in UPSC exam

Nepal election 2026: Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Former TV journalist and chief of RSP set for historic win

Nepal Election 2026: From rapper to revolutionary? Rise and rise of Balendra Shah, how did he strike chord of masses wanting change

Epstein Files: US Justice Department releases missing documents linked to Donald Trump

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Here's the truth

UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine

What is Blue Sparrow? Israel’s ‘missile from space’ that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?

Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Akansh Dhull? Son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull who got 3rd rank in UPSC exam

Who is Akansh Dhull? Son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull who got 3rd rank in

Nepal election 2026: Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Former TV journalist and chief of RSP set for historic win

Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Ex-TV journalist and chief of Nepal's RSP

From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T20I World Cup Final

From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T20I World Cup Final

From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T2

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal election 2026: Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Former TV journalist and chief of RSP set for historic win

Rabi Lamichhane rose to fame as a TV journalist, interviewing the who's who of the Nepalese politics, including former PM KP Oli. He was known for his direct questioning and unfiltered confrontation on his show Sidha Kura Janata Sanga (Straight Talk with the People).

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

Nepal election 2026: Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Former TV journalist and chief of RSP set for historic win
Rabi Lamichhane is a former deputy prime minister and home minister of Nepal.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several younger faces have risen in Nepal's political landscape in the aftermath of Gen Z protests that rocked the neighbouring country last year, ousting the government led by former prime minister KP Sharma Oli. One of the notable figures is Rabi Lamichhane, a former television journalist who heads the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which is projected for a landslide victory in the 2026 parliamentary election. Lamichhane is in the fray from Chitwan-2 constituency, and is regarded a kingmaker with his party projecting rapper and former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah as its prime ministerial candidate.

Rabi Lamichhane rose to fame as a TV journalist, interviewing the who's who of the Nepalese politics, including former PM KP Oli. He was known for his direct questioning and unfiltered confrontation on his show Sidha Kura Janata Sanga (translated: Straight Talk with the People). Eyeing a political plunge, Lamichhane quit television in 2022 and and floated the RSP, offering a fresh alternative to Nepal's older parties like the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (UML). In the 2022 polls, Lamichhane won the Chitwan-2 seat by a huge margin, defeating a Nepali Congress minister and a sitting CPN-UML parliamentarian. The RSP won 20 seats in that vote, becoming the fourth-largest front in the Nepalese parliament.

After the 2022 national election, Lamichhane joined the coalition government under then-prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and became deputy prime minister and home minister. In January 2023, the politician faced a major setback after a court challenged his citizenship. The Supreme Court of Nepal said he had not properly regained Nepalese citizenship after giving up his US citizenship. His election was subsequently cancelled and he was removed from office. Lamichhane quickly fixed the formalities, ran again in an April 2023 by-election, and won with an even larger margin. Rabi Lamichhane has also been embroiled in a massive fraud involving a number of savings and credit cooperatives. He was arrested and jailed in April last year, and was freed only after Gen Z protesters stormed the prison where was was an inmate.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Akansh Dhull? Son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull who got 3rd rank in UPSC exam
Who is Akansh Dhull? Son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull who got 3rd rank in
Nepal election 2026: Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Former TV journalist and chief of RSP set for historic win
Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Ex-TV journalist and chief of Nepal's RSP
Nepal Election 2026: From rapper to revolutionary? Rise and rise of Balendra Shah, how did he strike chord of masses wanting change
Nepal Election 2026:From rapper to revolutionary? Rise and rise of Balendra Shah
Epstein Files: US Justice Department releases missing documents linked to Donald Trump
Epstein Files: US Justice Department releases missing documents linked to Trump
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Here's the truth
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T20I World Cup Final
From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T2
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement