WORLD

Nepal Election 2026 Results: Celebrations erupt nationwide as Balen Shah's RSP registers landslide victory | WATCH

Several videos of celebrations across the streets of Nepal are all over social media, wherein supporters of Balen Shah's RSP are seen celebrating praising their popular leaders.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

As Balendra Shah's party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), claimed an absolute two-thirds majority in the parliamentary election in Nepal's House of Representatives, hundreds of party supporters took to the streets to celebrate it. Several videos are all over social media wherein supporters of Balen Shah are seen dancing to songs praising their popular leader. The counting of votes beganon Friday for the 165 seats contested under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system. 

Check out some of the viral clips of celebrations in Nepal:

For those unversed, Balendra Shah is a former rapper and mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is set to become the next Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation. Balen Shah's RSP cleaned swept the general election, which was held in the wake of last year's Gen-Z unrest in the nation, which toppled the Oli government.

The elections on Thursday recorded a voter turnout of nearly 60 percent, following which RSP vice president Dol Prasad Aryal said that his party is expecting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming parliament. ''Maybe I think every foreign country is talking about Nepal's corruption. They're discussing; they're talking about Nepal's corruption, corruption, corruption. When we started our party, the RSP felt that we needed to work to reduce corruption almost to zero--that's our main agenda. Everyone needs to feel that we have a government for them, and they need to feel it from the heart. As we plan to provide development, delivery is the major agenda for now in this country, and we hope we will succeed,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress has won two seats and is leading in 12 others, while the CPN-UML is leading in 10 constituencies. The Nepali Communist Party has won one seat and is leading in six other constituencies.

 

 

