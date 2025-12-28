Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift, Lamichhane, Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate

In the wake of deadly Gen Z-led protests in Nepal, TV host-turned politician Rabi Lamichhane and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah have allied to champion youth demands ahead of the March 5, 2026 general election.

After the Gen Z-led nationwide protests in September, when at least 77 people were killed, the two most popular political leaders of Nepal have joined hands, pledging to address the issues related to the youth. Television host Rabi Lamichhane, the 51-year-old chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra party (RSP), and the 35-year-old rapper-turned-Kathmandu mayor, Balendra Shah, have assured to fulfil the demands of the younger generation. Shah will be the candidate for prime minister in the election scheduled for March 5, 2026. Lamichane will continue to be the president of the party.

Rabi Lamichhane-Balendra Shah alliance

In a statement issued on Sunday, Lamichane said, "Consensus should not be as the leader seeks, it should be what the country needs." The popular television host in the Himalayan republic was released recently on bail in connection with the organized crime and fraud. In an attempt to tap into the widespread discontent at Nepal’s elderly political leadership, he established the RSP in 2022. Popularly called Balen Shah, he emerged as an important leader in the political transition after the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had quit following the nationwide protests. He helped Sushila Karki form the interim government.

(Raksha Bam supports Balendra Shah.)

Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate

Raksha Bam, another leader of the Gen Z movement, announced to support for Balendra Shah and work with him. She said that the Kathmandu mayor has asked her to coordinate different forces of the September protests and bring them on one platform so that an alternative force can be formed. She reiterated her support for the Nepali Constitution and federalism.

Nepal Election 2026

The question of holding the general election as announced has been raised. However, Prime Minister Sushila Karki held a meeting with Karki held meetings with Oli, the Nepali Congress president, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and the Nepali Communist Party coordinator, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, alias 'Prachanda.' This was the first such meeting since he took over. Taking to the social media platform, Karki wrote in a post on X that the election is the joint responsibility of all the stakeholders. She said, "The government is committed to guaranteeing a free and fear-free environment. We are working in a manner that leaves no room for doubt."