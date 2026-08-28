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Nepal declines help from rescue teams of India, China, US after deadly floods kill 469, welcomes monetary aid

Nepal has declined offers from several countries, including India and China, to send rescue teams after devastating flash floods killed at least 469 people and left hundreds missing.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nepal declines help from rescue teams of India, China, US after deadly floods kill 469, welcomes monetary aid
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Nepal is dealing with one of its worst natural disasters in recent years after devastating flash floods killed at least 469 people and left hundreds missing.

As search and rescue operations continue, the Nepal government has reportedly declined offers from several countries to send their own rescue teams, saying its security agencies are capable of handling the operation.

Rescuers are currently searching through mud and debris along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems near the Nepal-China border.

Nepal declines foreign rescue teams

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs received several formal and informal requests from foreign governments and international organisations seeking permission to deploy search and rescue personnel.

However, the government decided that Nepali security agencies would lead the rescue operations. India, China, the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were among the countries that reportedly offered assistance.

India had also sought permission to send teams from the National Disaster Response Force, particularly as hundreds of Indian citizens were reported missing in the disaster. Nepal, however, declined the request.

“We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request,” a foreign ministry official was quoted as saying. According to Reuters, Nepal's foreign ministry said that it did not require foreign countries to send rescue teams.

Over 4,000 police personnel deployed

Nepal has deployed 4,348 police personnel for search and rescue operations in the affected areas. Authorities have so far rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three people from Dhading.

Search operations are continuing as rescue teams attempt to reach people trapped or stranded in areas hit by the floods.

Nepal welcomes financial and humanitarian aid

While declining foreign rescue teams, Nepal has welcomed international financial and humanitarian assistance. The United States has pledged $500,000 in aid, while the World Health Organization has provided emergency medical supplies to support those affected by the disaster.

People from more than 30 countries are reportedly among those still unaccounted for. The missing include hundreds of foreign tourists and Hindu pilgrims travelling towards the Mount Kailash region in Tibet.

With hundreds still missing, authorities continue to search the flood-hit areas as the scale of the devastation becomes clearer.

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