FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nepal: Bodies of two Indian tourists, missing for three weeks, found in Manang

PM Modi issues BIG statement at Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebrations: 'In just few years...'

President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest, respected nation: 'People that are against are FOOLS'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on affinity for BJP: 'We do not support...'

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar makes BIG allegations on BJP government on Delhi pollution: ' Water sprinkled on AQI monitors to...'

'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after winning Hong Kong Sixes 2025, gets trolled online

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday celebrations turns chaotic after 36 pounds cake looted in 36 seconds, video goes viral; netizens says, 'isi liye me bihar nahi aata...', WATCH

Delhi man shares video of dust-filled air purifier filter, internet shocked by pollution levels

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal: Bodies of two Indian tourists, missing for three weeks, found in Manang

Nepal: Bodies of two Indian tourists, missing for three weeks, found

PM Modi issues BIG statement at Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebrations: 'In just few years...'

PM Modi's BIG statement in Uttarakhand: 'In just a few years...'

President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest, respected nation: 'People that are against are FOOLS'

President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal: Bodies of two Indian tourists, missing for three weeks, found in Manang

According to the Armed Police Force (APF), the deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Jignesh Kumar Lallubhai Patel and 17-year-old Priyansa Kumari Patel. The deceased are confirmed to be father and daughter.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 12:56 AM IST

Nepal: Bodies of two Indian tourists, missing for three weeks, found in Manang
A severe snowstorm had hit Nepal in October.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bodies of two Indian tourists, who had gone missing on October 20, have been recovered from the Manang district of Nepal, security officials confirmed. After weeks of search, security forces recovered the bodies of the Indian tourists buried in the snow, who had been missing for nearly three weeks. According to the Armed Police Force (APF), the deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Jignesh Kumar Lallubhai Patel and 17-year-old Priyansa Kumari Patel. The deceased are confirmed to be father and daughter.

APF DSP Shailendra Thapa said: "The rescue team had been searching for the missing duo for weeks. On November 9, a mountain rescue team led by APF Deputy Superintendent Hira Bahadur GC located their bodies about 100 meters above the monastery, buried under snow." As per the security personnel, the two had left Gyalzen Hotel in Ngisyang Rural Municipality-4 on October 20, saying they were heading to visit Maleripa Monastery in Ward No. 5. They had been out of contact since then.

After losing contact, the hotel had informed the APF's Mountain Rescue Training Center in Manang, which began the search operation. The process of recovering the bodies from the site is expected to be completed by tomorrow, Thapa added. A severe snowstorm had hit Nepal in October. From the Manang district alone, security forces had rescued over 1,500 stranded tourists following heavy snowfall and adverse weather. The father-daughter duo had gone missing before the Montha effect had hit the Himalayas of Nepal. Still, another weather pattern had brought heavy snowfall in the high-lying areas in October. All the trekking routes in Nepal were closed for over a week due to adverse weather conditions, with blockades reported in many tourist destinations.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nepal: Bodies of two Indian tourists, missing for three weeks, found in Manang
Nepal: Bodies of two Indian tourists, missing for three weeks, found
PM Modi issues BIG statement at Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebrations: 'In just few years...'
PM Modi's BIG statement in Uttarakhand: 'In just a few years...'
President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest, respected nation: 'People that are against are FOOLS'
President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest...
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on affinity for BJP: 'We do not support...'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement on affinity for BJP: 'We do...'
AAP's Priyanka Kakkar makes BIG allegations on BJP government on Delhi pollution: ' Water sprinkled on AQI monitors to...'
AAP's Priyanka Kakkar makes BIG allegations on BJP government on Delhi pollution
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE