Nepal begins return to normalcy, nationwide curfew lifted after days of unrest as Sushila Karki takes oath as country's first woman PM

This move comes just a day after Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister. The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday evening after a widespread Gen Z protest.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 01:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Himalayan nation of Nepal is shifting towards a state of normalcy after days of violent protests, as the nationwide curfew was ended on Saturday, a day after the former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister. According to The Himalayan Times, the Nepalese Army hadn't extended the curfew, which was initially enforced till 6 am today.

Nepal's nationwide curfew lifted after days of unrest

With the restrictions lifted, public transportation resumed service this morning, and long-distance buses from Kathmandu to various parts of the country have also begun their journeys. However, according to Kathmandu's Senior Superintendent of Police Bishwo Adhikari, although most areas of the Kathmandu Valley are now free of restrictions, some sensitive zones will continue to be off-limits to prevent potential protests and maintain order, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per The Kathmandu Post, the decision was made during a committee meeting held on Saturday morning, following an assessment of the current security situation.

Sushila Karki takes oath as country's first woman PM

This move comes just a day after Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister. The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday evening after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.

What's next for Nepal? 

The newly appointed interim Prime Minister of Nepal is also set to formally assume charge of office on Sunday and is likely to announce the expansion of her cabinet the same day, sources related to this development told ANI on Saturday.

On Friday, Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved, and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Karki was sworn in as the country's new interim PM.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm (local time), marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls. Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal.

READ | Ex-NSA John Bolton rejects US President Trump's claims of brokering India-Pakistan peace, urges Indian government to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
