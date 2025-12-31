FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Nepal becomes top bride market for Chinese as 12.2 million 'leftover men' fuel booming cross-border match-making business

China’s skewed sex ratio has created 12.2 million surplus men, driving desperate grooms to Nepal’s bride market. The Chinese Embassy has warned citizens against illegal cross-border marriage brokers.

Pramode Mallik

Dec 31, 2025

Nepal becomes top bride market for Chinese as 12.2 million 'leftover men' fuel booming cross-border match-making business
Nepal has become a bride market for Chinese men. (Representative Image)
Decades of lopsided birth control measures, yearning for sons due to cultural reasons, and highly educated and emancipated women in China have their repercussions in a land situated thousands of kilometres away. As the country has 104 men for every 100 women, many Chinese men fail to get a wife. These leftover grooms, as they are called, search for their life partners desperately and reach Nepal. Consequently, the Himalayan nation has become the largest bride market after Pakistan. 

China gender imbalance

The gravity of the situation can be gauged by a New Year's travel advisory issued by the Chinese Embassy in Nepal. Cautioning its citizens against getting the dragnet set up by dubious matchmaking firms, it said, "Fully understand the legal, cultural, property division and child custody risks involved in cross-border marriages." It warned further, "Do not easily believe cross-border matchmaking … stay away from illegal marriage brokers." It also urged the Chinese men not to trust matchmaking agencies and brokers blindly. It also reminded them that the deceptive or profit-driven cross-border matchmaking is illegal under Chinese law.

Nepal bride market

The warning came after the authorities in Nepal launched a crackdown against the illegal and unscrupulous matchmakers in the country. Most of these matchmaking agencies are unregistered; they operate illegally, and they don't check the credentials of either the prospective grooms or the brides. They offer beautiful Nepalese girls, mostly from poor families, to the Chinese men, who land in Kathmandu or other cities and marry these girls. 

Cross-border marriage China-Nepal

The Nepalese girls find themselves between the ditch and the sea. After reaching China, they face the problems of language, food, religion, culture, and many other issues. Soon, the marriage fails, the relations sour, and the girls have nowhere to go. The economic development in China has created problems of its own, and it spills over to countries like Pakistan and Nepal, where thousands of Chinese men work in the projects being implemented by the Chinese firms. 

Illegal marriage brokers in Nepal

According to the UN World Population Prospects 2024, China has 44.4 million men in the 25-29 age group, while only 38.4 million women. It has 42.5 million men and 36.3 million women in the age group of 20-24. In total, in the marriageable age group of 20-29, there are 86.9 million men and 74.7 million women. Thus, China has 12.2 million surplus or "leftover" men, who find no wives. The Chinese government encourages these "leftover" men to get married and have children to balance the gender gap and meet the demographic challenge of the graying population.

 

Advertisement