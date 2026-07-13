Gen-Z protests return in Nepal as Balen Shah govt faces heat over mass evictions

The ongoing protests mark the first major challenge for Nepal's youngest prime minister Balendra Shah, who came to power on the back of violent Gen-Z protests which had last year topped the government led by KP Sharma Oli.

It's déjà vu for Nepal. Mass protests are back in the country, again driven by youth anger. On Sunday (July 12), hundreds of people took to the streets in capital Kathmandu to demonstrate against the government's move to evict squatters without a resettlement plan. The ongoing protests mark the first major challenge for Nepal's youngest prime minister Balendra Shah, who came to power on the back of violent Gen-Z protests which had last year topped the government led by KP Sharma Oli.

For several days, people in Kathmandu have been protesting the government's move to relocate landless people to holding centres. The protesters have highlighted alleged inhumane conditions of the evicted people. Sunday's demonstration, organised by the Joint National Squatters Front, took place outside a government office in the Nepalese capital. People at the protest carried placards with slogans such as 'end atrocity against the poor', 'respect human rights', 'stop illegal arrest', and 'provide shelter to squatters'. Local reports have said that several activists, students, and journalists have been arrested for protesting against the government. In Koshi province, the police on Sunday arrested more than two dozen people for supporting the arrested Gen-Z protesters. A major flashpoint had occurred earlier this month when a 25-year-old protester set himself on fire after the Kathmandu police allegedly put a wheel lock on his motorcycle -- an incident that has fueled the anger of the youth.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress chief Gagan Kumar Thapa has slammed the Balen Shah government for arresting activists and sought their release. The evictions had begun in April in parts of Kathmandu valley and other regions across Nepal. The structures of more than 2,500 families were dismantled under the massive drive. Of them, over 300 families have been living in temporary holding centres across Kathmandu. Dozens of families have refused to leave the shelters, saying that they have nowhere else to go.

Rise of Balen Shah

Balen Shah, a 36-year-old leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), is a rapper-turned-politician who became the youngest PM of Nepal earlier this year. Fed up with previous governments, Nepal's youth rallied around him after last year's violent protests that ousted former PM Oli. Shah came into the limelight while working as the mayor of Kathmandu and was credited with reform programmes and beautification of the city.