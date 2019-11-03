Nepal: At least 16 dead, several injured after bus falls into river in Sindhupalchowk

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured after a bus, en route Kathmandu from the Maga Deurali area of Dolakha village in Nepal, skidded off Araniko highway in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district and plunged into the Sunkoshi river at the Sukute area at around 1 PM (local time) on Sunday. According to news agencies, the bus was carrying 34 passengers and the cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet.

The death toll was later in the day discovered to be much higher and the body count was put to 16 by the police after the more bodies were recovered during the search-and-rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to the Sadabahar Hospital and Primary Health Care Centre in Dolalghat village for immediate medical attention.

Earlier in October, at least 14 people were killed and more than 90 injured in a passenger bus accident in the same district, Sindhupalchowk. According to reports, the overcrowded bus had skidded off a slope owing to a punctured tyre.

(With ANI inputs)