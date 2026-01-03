Nepal airport accident: Plane carrying 55 skids off at Bhadrapur runway, chilling video surfaces

The aircraft, which was the last flight on the Kathmandu-Bhadrapur route for the day, stopped 200 metres east of the runway, on a grassy land. Airport officials confirmed that the passengers were safely evacuated after the incident.

A Buddha Air aircraft carrying 55 passengers onboard veered off the runway while landing at Nepal's Bhadrapur Airport on Friday night, narrowly averting a major tragedy. The incident occurred at around 9:08 pm when the flight, which had taken off from Kathmandu airport at 8:23 pm, overshot the runway while attempting to land.

No injuries reported

According to reports, all 51 passengers and four crew members are safe and unharmed. The aircraft, which was the last flight on the Kathmandu-Bhadrapur route for the day, stopped 200 metres east of the runway, on a grassy land. Airport officials confirmed that the passengers were safely evacuated after the incident.

About the incident

The aircraft, piloted by Sailesh Limbu, was attempting to land at Bhadrapur Airport when it skidded off the runway. The plane had been scheduled to remain overnight at the airport before returning to Kathmandu on the first flight the following morning. A technical team has been dispatched from Kathmandu to assess the aircraft.

Jhapa, Nepal: Buddha Air confirmed that its ATR aircraft operating from Kathmandu veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal.



All 51 passengers and 4 crew members are safe. The aircraft reportedly stopped about 300 meters east of the runway. pic.twitter.com/ZKxJqrAF9h — Osint World (@OsiOsint1) January 2, 2026

The incident brings back memories of a similar tragedy that occurred in January 2023, when an ATR 72 of Yeti Airlines stalled and crashed while landing at Pokhara, killing all 68 passengers and 4 crew members on board. The pilot had accidentally feathered the engines, folding the propeller blades in such a way that they generated no thrust, just before the crash.

Airport operations

Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Rinji Sherpa confirmed that the passengers were safely evacuated after the incident. A district officer also confirmed that no injuries were reported among any passengers or crew members.

Airline response

Buddha Air has dispatched a technical team from Kathmandu to assess the aircraft. The airline is yet to issue a statement on the incident.