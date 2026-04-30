Nepal airlines issues apology after showing Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan in its flight network map; Netizens say, 'deserve a good diplomatic thrashing'

Nepal Airlines is under fire for wrongly showing Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Pakistan in its 'metwork map'. Following a major backlash, the airline on Thursday issued a formal apology saying that the map did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline.

Nepal Airlines is under fire for wrongly showing Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Pakistan in its 'network map'. Following a major backlash, the airline on Thursday issued a formal apology saying that the map did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline.

Nepal airlines 'wrong map'

The state-carrier Nepal airline on its social media handle shared a route map in which the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were shown as part of Pakistan's territory. This turned into a major controversy after the map went viral on social media. The Indian users around the world were quick to call out the inaccuracies in the map.

What the airlines said in apology?

The airline issuing an apology, said that they removed the post as it contained 'cartographic inaccuracies' which did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline. In a post on X, it said, "We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines. We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy. We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused."

Netizens lash out at the airlines

Indian social media users, clearly frustrated with the airlines, slammed it, saying that "This isn’t a “design choice. It’s a political statement."

While another user wrote, "State Carrier of Nepal is using truncated map of India showing Kashmir as a part of Pakistan. This just doesn’t deserve a total commercial boycott but also a good diplomatic thrashing."

Bhojpuri actor Khesarilal Yadav also condemned it, and tweeted, "Can anyone tell me what prompted Nepal Airlines to tamper with India's map like this, and that too regarding Jammu and Kashmir? This isn't a trivial matter; it seems like a deliberate act. They call this kind of thing provocation."

Last year, New Delhi published a new map that showed Kalapani within its borders, a move protested by Kathmandu. India and Nepal share a 1,800km (1,118-mile) open border. Nepal said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal."