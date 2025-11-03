Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor
Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha
After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online
Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies
Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say
King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...
WORLD
As many as seven people were killed, four injured, and four others were missing after an avalanche struck at the base camp of Yalung Ri peak in the Rolwaling Valley of Dolakha district of Nepal on Monday morning, i.e., November 3.
As many as seven people were killed, four injured, and four others were missing after an avalanche struck at the base camp of Yalung Ri peak in the Rolwaling Valley of Dolakha district of Nepal on Monday morning, i.e., November 3.
Among the deceased are three US citizens, one Italian, one Canadian, and two Nepali nationals, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato of the District Police Office, as cited by The Kathmandu Post.
DSP Kumar said that the avalanche occurred as the team of the climbers and local guides were at Yalung Ri base camp as part of their preparation to ascend the higher peak the Dolma Khang. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway in the region, he added, as cited by the outlet.