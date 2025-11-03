FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha

After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online

Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies

Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say

King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha

As many as seven people were killed, four injured, and four others were missing after an avalanche struck at the base camp of Yalung Ri peak in the Rolwaling Valley of Dolakha district of Nepal on Monday morning, i.e., November 3.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 08:36 PM IST

Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha
Image credit: Himalayan Magic Treks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

As many as seven people were killed, four injured, and four others were missing after an avalanche struck at the base camp of Yalung Ri peak in the Rolwaling Valley of Dolakha district of Nepal on Monday morning, i.e., November 3. 

Among the deceased are three US citizens, one Italian, one Canadian, and two Nepali nationals, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato of the District Police Office, as cited by The Kathmandu Post. 

DSP Kumar said that the avalanche occurred as the team of the climbers and local guides were at Yalung Ri base camp as part of their preparation to ascend the higher peak the Dolma Khang. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway in the region, he added, as cited by the outlet. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in
Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor
Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE