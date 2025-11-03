Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha

As many as seven people were killed, four injured, and four others were missing after an avalanche struck at the base camp of Yalung Ri peak in the Rolwaling Valley of Dolakha district of Nepal on Monday morning, i.e., November 3.

Among the deceased are three US citizens, one Italian, one Canadian, and two Nepali nationals, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato of the District Police Office, as cited by The Kathmandu Post.

DSP Kumar said that the avalanche occurred as the team of the climbers and local guides were at Yalung Ri base camp as part of their preparation to ascend the higher peak the Dolma Khang. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway in the region, he added, as cited by the outlet.