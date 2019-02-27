Nepal: 6 including tourism minister dead after helicopter crashes in Tehrathum
On Wednesday, the helicopter carrying Nepal's tourism minister Rabindra Prasad Adhikari and five others crash.
The Nepal Home Secretary has said that the helicopter carrying the minister is suspected to have crashed in Tehrathum district.
The Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that all six on board, including the tourism minister, are dead in the chopper crash.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)