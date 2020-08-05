Negligence razed Beirut? Ammonium nitrate came from abandoned ship, left at port for six years after being seized

Beirut, Lebanon, blast

Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people, Lebanon state media reported. The prime minister and presidency have already said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures.

Officials meeting at Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council on Wednesday said that the stockpile of the chemical - which was seized from an abandoned ship and stored at the Beirut airport for over six years - was behind the devastating explosion.

According to Lebanese state media LBCI, the director-general of Lebanese intelligence Major-General Abbas Ibrahim confirmed that the blast had been caused by the chemical stockpile.

cre_Trending

The national TV channel reported that the Defence Council has identified the ship as the MV Rhosus, which brought ammonium nitrate to Beirut in late 2013. A 2015 legal summary further elaborates on the incident, detailing that the ship had been sailing from Georgia to Mozambique with ammonium nitrate in September 2013, when it was forced to dock in Beirut due to a technical snag.

However, the International Maritime Organization had inspected the ship and forbade it from continuing its voyage, due to which its owners soon abandoned the ship and it was left at the Beirut port ever since.

Tuesday's massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000, Lebanese rescue workers were seen digging through the mangled wreckage of buildings on Wednesday looking for survivors. Officials said the toll was expected to rise after Tuesday's blast at port warehouses that stored highly explosive material.

The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.

“We are witnessing a real catastrophe,” said Prime Minister of Lebanon Hassan Diab as he appealed to all countries and friends of Lebanon to extend help to the nation. The cause of the explosion is presumably 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a common industrial chemical used as fertilizer and a component in mining explosives.

The Prime Minister has declared a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion and promised accountability.