"Neck of the devil had been cut...": Iran media hails stabbing of Salman Rushdie, praises attacker

The gruesome stabbing attack on controversial author Salman Rushdie elicited shock and outrage around the world. Indian celebrities, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, as well as British and French leaders, condemned the incident, calling it an infringement on free speech.

Rushdie, whose novel 'Satanic Verses' resulted in a fatwa being issued against him, was isolated for about a decade. Following the incident, the Iranian conservative media praised the series of events, labeling Rushdie's novels as immoral.

The ultra-conservative Iranian newspaper Kayhan praised the man who stabbed British novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a 1989 fatwa calling for his death. "Bravo to this courageous and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and depraved Salman Rushdie in New York," the paper's chief, who is nominated by current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote.

“Let us kiss the hands of the one who tore the neck of the enemy of God with a knife," the daily added.

With the exception of the reformist journal Etemad, Iranian media took a similar stance, labeling Rushdie a "apostate." Iran's state-owned paper noted that the "neck of the devil" had been "cut by a razor."

The Eghtesad Salem news outlet put out a column saying the stabbing sent a message to US officials that they would be tracked down for the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, specifically mentioning former president Donald Trump and ex-secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

“Carrying out the order to murder Salman Rushdie 33 years after it was issued sends a message to American officials that they must fear Iran’s revenge for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, until their death, even if the revenge takes 33 years,” the column reportedly said.

Mohammad Marandi, an adviser to the negotiating team for Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna, wrote on Twitter: “I won’t be shedding tears for a writer who spouts endless hatred and contempt for Muslims and Islam."

I won't be shedding tears for a writer who spouts endless hatred & contempt for Muslims & Islam. A pawn of empire who poses as a Postcolonial novelist.



But, isn't it odd that as we near a potential nuclear deal, the US makes claims about a hit on Bolton... and then this happens? pic.twitter.com/zFu9qhd3Qq — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) August 12, 2022

Rushdie, 75, rose to fame in 1981 with his second novel "Midnight's Children," which gained international acclaim and Britain's coveted Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India, where he was born.

However, his 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" changed his life when Khomeini issued a religious decree ordering his assassination. Iran's reformist president, Mohammad Khatami, guaranteed Britain in 1998 that the fatwa would not be implemented. However, Khamenei stated in 2005 that he still believed Rushdie was an apostate whose murder would be authorised by Islam.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York on Friday.

Currently, the 75-year-old author is on a ventilator with a damaged liver and may lose one of his eyes as he was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

