Nearly 3,000 passengers and crew confined to Cruise Ship cabins after COVID-19 case

A Genting Cruise Lines ship has returned back to Singapore after a 40-year-old passenger onboard tested COVID-19 positive. This led to nearly 3,000 passengers and crew on board confined to their cabins through most of Wednesday.

The 40-year-old passenger was taken to hospital once the ship docked early on Wednesday, the Singapore Tourism Board said, following the detection of the suspected case. Passengers said they found out about the suspected case in an announcement at around 1 am and had been asked to stay in their rooms since.

The World Dream cruise liner had 1,646 passengers and 1,249 crew members onboard and all of them were required to remain in their staterooms with contactless meals sent to them, according to Dream Cruises, a part of Genting Cruise Lines.

The guest suspected of having COVID-19 had tested negative in a mandatory, pre-departure antigen rapid test before the ship set sail for a three-night cruise on Sunday. The infected passenger's three travelling companions tested negative and were isolated while further contact tracing was being done, the tourism board said.

Only essential service crew with personal protective equipment were being allowed limited movement within the ship, Dream Cruises said.

The global cruise industry has taken a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with some of the earliest big outbreaks occurring on cruise ships in Asian waters.

In December, passengers on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas vessel were held in their cabins for more than 16 hours in Singapore after a suspected COVID-19 case on board. But that turned out to be a false alarm.