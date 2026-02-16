Naveed Akram, behind Australia's Bondi Beach shooting that left 15 dead, says just two words in first court appearance

Naveed Akram faces a total of 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist attack, ABC News reports. During a court appearance on Monday, Naveed spoke only two words.

Naveed Akram, the surviving Bondi Beach shooter, appeared before a court in Australia for the first time on Monday (February 16). Dressed in a green prison jumper, 24-year-old Naveed's appearance has been described as rather undramatic. Naveed and his father, Sajid Akram, were behind one of the deadliest terror attacks in Australia in December last year, in which at least 15 people were killed and dozens others injured. Sajid was shot dead in the ensuing shootout with the police, while Naveed suffered bullet injuries and had been in critical care.

59 charges against Naveed

Naveed Akram faces a total of 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist attack, ABC News reports. During the court appearance, Naveed spoke only two words. When Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked if he had heard about the extension of suppression orders, Naveed responded: "Yeah." Later, Freund told Naveed: Mr Akram, your solicitor is going to give you a call after." Naveed replied with: "Yep."

Bondi Beach mass shooting

Naveed Akram is imprisoned at the Goulburn Correctional Centre -- a maximum security prison for male inmates in New South Wales (NSW) state. Naveed, along with his 50-year-old father, had carried out the devastating mass shooting at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025. The duo had targeted a beachside crowd celebrating the beginning of the Jewish festival of Hannukah. While Sajid was shot dead by the police, Naveed was injured in the gunfight and apprehended on the scene. Besides the two words, Naveed sat silently through the court proceedings on Monday. The next hearing in the case is reportedly expected to take place in April.