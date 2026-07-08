NATO Summit 2026: From Trump's Greenland demand, defence spending to Iran tensions, what's on the agenda in Ankara

NATO Summit 2026 opened in Ankara with talks on European security, Russia-Ukraine war, defence spending, and Middle East tensions. Trump revived calls for US control of Greenland, criticised Spain and NATO support on Iran. Leaders stressed unity as Zelensky pushed for Ukraine’s NATO bid.

World leaders gathered in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday for the opening day of the two-day NATO Summit 2026, where discussions centered on European security, defence spending, the Russia-Ukraine war, and renewed tensions in the Middle East.

The summit also drew attention after US President Donald Trump reiterated his call for the United States to acquire Greenland, reviving a long-standing point of contention with European allies.

Trump Revives Call for US Control of Greenland

President Donald Trump once again asserted that Greenland should be under US control rather than remain part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump's renewed demand sparked concern among several NATO allies, prompting European leaders to reaffirm their support for Denmark and Greenland. Denmark's Prime Minister reiterated that Greenland is not for sale and stressed the country's commitment to defending all NATO territory.

"Denmark stands ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory," the Prime Minister said.

NATO Allies Shift Focus to Russia-Ukraine War

While Trump's remarks on Greenland drew widespread attention, several NATO leaders urged the alliance to remain focused on the growing security threat posed by Russia.

The renewed exchange of strikes between Russia and Ukraine dominated security discussions during the summit, as leaders called for greater unity in addressing the ongoing conflict. Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir emphasised the importance of maintaining alliance unity.

"Russia is their biggest threat when it comes to these NATO allies. We need to focus on us and how we stick together," she said.

Iran Tensions Return to the Agenda

The conflict involving Iran also featured prominently after the United States launched fresh strikes, adding to tensions in the region.

Responding to the developments, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed support for the US action, calling the strikes "absolutely necessary." "I think it was absolutely necessary because when you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating a ceasefire, we see what happened yesterday," Rutte told reporters.

Defence Spending Remains a Key Priority

Defence spending remained one of the summit's central issues. Since returning to office in 2025, President Trump has repeatedly urged NATO members to increase their defence contributions and reduce the alliance's dependence on US military spending.

At the Ankara summit, Trump renewed that call, while NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said there was a strong commitment among member states to increase defence spending.

Day 2 Begins with Fresh Statements from Trump

The second day of the summit began with another series of remarks from President Trump. He declared that the ceasefire with Iran "is over" and criticised what he described as insufficient NATO support regarding the conflict involving Iran, while also reiterating his position on US control of Greenland.

Trump also criticised Spain over its position within NATO and called on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut trade ties with the country.

"Spain doesn't agree to anything, and you shouldn't carry them," Trump told Rutte. He further added, "Take it immediately. Don't even talk to them. They're hopeless. They're bad people. They make so much money with us, and we're going to see that they make a lot less. I want no business with them."

Ukraine Expected to Remain Central to Summit Discussions

As the summit continues, NATO leaders are expected to hold further discussions on the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to continue advocating for Ukraine's bid to join the alliance while seeking increased defence support from NATO members as the conflict with Russia continues.