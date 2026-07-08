NATO pledges $80 billion for Ukraine, unveils $50 billion defence plan against Russia

NATO leaders on Wednesday pledged EUR 70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026, and announced more than USD 50 billion in new defence procurements.

NATO leaders on Wednesday pledged EUR 70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026, and announced more than USD 50 billion in new defence procurements, and reaffirmed the Alliance's commitment to a 360-degree deterrence and defence posture against Russia and terrorism in the Ankara Summit Declaration.

Issued at the conclusion of the 2026 NATO Summit here, the declaration reaffirmed the Alliance's commitment to collective defence under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. "We, the Heads of State and Government of the North Atlantic Alliance, have gathered in Ankara to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our collective defence under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and to the transatlantic bond. An attack on one is an attack on all," the declaration read.

The leaders reiterated that NATO would continue pursuing its 360-degree approach to deterrence and defence in response to the long-term threat posed by Russia and the persistent threat of terrorism. To strengthen the Alliance's defence capabilities, NATO announced more than USD 50 billion in new defence procurements and committed to expanding manufacturing capacity, accelerating innovation with industry, and removing defence trade barriers among Allies.

The declaration also noted that European Allies and Canada increased their investments in core defence requirements by more than USD 139 billion in 2025 as part of efforts to meet NATO's defence commitments. "In 2025, European Allies and Canada increased their investments in core defence requirements by more than $139 billion. Our investments are delivering the capabilities we need while strengthening our industrial base and resilience," the statement read.

"Today in Ankara, we announce more than $50 billion in new procurements and commit to expanding collective manufacturing capacity and working with industry to accelerate innovation," it added. Highlighting future military capabilities, NATO said it would continue investing in integrated air and missile defence, deep precision strike capabilities, uncrewed systems, intelligence, cyber and space assets while also developing an interoperable transatlantic warfighting cloud and adopting advanced artificial intelligence models.

Reaffirming its support for Kyiv, the Alliance said Ukraine remains integral to transatlantic security and pledged EUR70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for 2026. NATO members also committed to sustaining at least equivalent levels of military support in 2027. The declaration welcomed the European Union's decision to provide multi-year funding for Ukraine through the Ukraine Support Loan, describing continued assistance as equitable, predictable and sustainable over the long term.

The Alliance also addressed broader security challenges, stating that it would continue adapting to strategic competition, hybrid threats and regional instability. NATO leaders further reiterated that Iran "must never have a nuclear weapon" and called on Tehran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The declaration concluded with NATO leaders expressing appreciation to Turkiye for hosting the summit and looking forward to the Alliance's next meeting. The 2026 NATO Summit was held in Ankara, Turkiye, from July 7 to 8, with leaders focusing on increasing defence investment, strengthening the defence industry, and sustaining long-term support for Ukraine.