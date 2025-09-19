Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'

The incident comes just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

NATO member Estonia has said that its airspace was violated by three Russian military jets on Friday. NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft, said alliance spokesperson Allison Hart, adding that this is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO's ability to respond. The incident comes just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10.

"Earlier today, Russian jets violated Estonian airspace. NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft. This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO’s ability to respond," NATO Spokesperson said. Reports suggest that the MiG-31s flew near Tallinn, the Estonian capital, and circled for about 12 minutes before being repelled by Italian F-35s.

4th violation this year

"Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which is unacceptable in itself, but today's violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat to protest after the incident and was given a protest note, a ministry statement said.

Russia’s violation of Poland’s airspace was the most serious cross-border incident into a NATO member country since the war in Ukraine began with Russia’s all-out invasion in February 2022. Other alliance countries have reported similar incursions and drone crashes on their territory.

READ | India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'

READ | India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'
