Donald Trump hints at possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, to lift sanctions as he calls it 'more loyal'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday showed a willingness about Washington considering the sale of F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft to Türkiye, describing the nation as "much more loyal than other countries." During the meeting, the US President also announced lifting of sanctions over the NATO ally.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday showed a willingness about Washington considering the sale of F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft to Türkiye, describing the nation as "much more loyal than other countries." During the meeting, the US President also announced lifting of sanctions over the NATO ally.

His remarks come amid renewed engagement between Washington and Ankara.

.@POTUS on the possibility of selling F-35s to Turkey: "It's a decision we are going to make... Turkey has been, in many ways, much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal — so, yeah, it's something certainly we would consider." pic.twitter.com/TqAUwkTpV5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

The move would be a massive gesture from Trump to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whom he considers a close ally and would remove a major long-standing irritant in bilateral ties.