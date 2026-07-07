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Donald Trump hints at possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, to lift sanctions as he calls it 'more loyal'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday showed a willingness about Washington considering the sale of F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft to Türkiye, describing the nation as "much more loyal than other countries." During the meeting, the US President also announced lifting of sanctions over the NATO ally. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST

Donald Trump hints at possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, to lift sanctions as he calls it 'more loyal'
US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending press meeting
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United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday showed a willingness about Washington considering the sale of F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft to Türkiye, describing the nation as "much more loyal than other countries." During the meeting, the US President also announced lifting of sanctions over the NATO ally. 

His remarks come amid renewed engagement between Washington and Ankara.

The move would be a massive gesture from Trump to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whom he considers a close ally and would remove a major long-standing irritant in bilateral ties.

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