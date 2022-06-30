NATO invites Finland, Sweden to become members; Putin says 'not bothered' but issues stern warning

Russia's military is currently at war in Ukraine (File)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the world's most powerful military alliance, has invited Russia's neighbours Finland and Sweden to become its members, setting off alarm bells in the Kremlin. US President Joe Biden said the decision of the two countries to join NATO will bolster the alliance's collective strength. The decision comes months after President Vladimir Putin's military invaded Ukraine in what is billed as the largest military offensive in Europe since World War 2. Despite months of efforts and amid mounting losses, Putin's forces haven't been able to subjugate West-backed Ukraine. The attack, however, has completely changed geopolitics sparking fears of a new cold war.

"The NATO Alliance is proud to invite Finland and Sweden to become members. Their decision to join this Alliance is going to make us stronger and more secure – it will bolster the steps we’re taking during this summit to enhance our collective strength," Biden tweeted.

Reacting to the development, Putin said Russia will give a symmetrical response should the west develop any military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.

"Only we must clearly and precisely understand -- while there was no threat before, in the case of military contingents and military infrastructure being deployed there, we will have to respond symmetrically and raise the same threats in those territories from where threats have arisen for us," Russian President was quoted by CNN as saying.

He, however, said the two countries joining NATO will not bother Russia.

This position is a climb-down from his earlier position. He had warned the two countries recently that their joining the alliance would bring regional instability.

The countries ended their decades-old neutrality after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The last major hurdle to the two nations' entry to the bloc was removed when Turkey dropped its opposition on Tuesday.

With inputs from ANI