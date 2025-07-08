NATO chief Mark Rutte makes big prediction on World War III, says China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin may try to...

NATO chief Mark Rutte believes that a joint military move by China and Russia could trigger global conflict.

NATO’s new chief Mark Rutte has warned about the possibility of a third world war. He believes that a joint military move by China and Russia could trigger global conflict. Rutte said that Chinese President Xi Jinping might try to take control of Taiwan. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch an attack on NATO countries to distract the West from helping Taiwan.

China and Russia may coordinate moves

In an interview with The New York Times, Rutte said, “Xi Jinping may call Vladimir Putin before invading Taiwan and ask him to attack NATO nations. This would keep the US and NATO busy in Europe while China moves in on Taiwan.”

He explained that Beijing might use Moscow as a distraction, giving China more space to focus on its goals in the Pacific. Rutte said this could become a serious threat unless Western nations strengthen their military forces.

Concerns over Taiwan invasion

China has repeatedly claimed Taiwan as its own territory and conducted military drills around the island. US and Taiwanese officials have warned that Beijing might try to take over Taiwan by 2027.

Rutte stressed that NATO countries need to increase their defense budgets and military strength. “We cannot continue spending only two percent of our budgets on defense. We must be ready to prevent any attack by Russia and show strength to China,” he said.

In response, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and a close ally of Putin, mocked Rutte’s warning. He said, “Rutte has probably eaten too many Dutch mushrooms. He imagines China and Russia plotting together and sees a Russian invasion of Europe. Maybe he needs a lesson in Siberia.”