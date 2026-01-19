NATO chief confirms talks with US President Donald Trump over Greenland, to meet this week in Davos

NATO chief Mark Rutte spoke with US President Donald Trump on Arctic and Greenland security as Washington threatened tariffs on several European countries. European nations expressed solidarity with Denmark, warning the move could damage transatlantic relations.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday focusing on security developments in Greenland and the wider Arctic region. The discussion comes at a time of rising diplomatic tension following Washington’s threat to impose tariffs on several European countries, including Denmark.

Rutte confirmed the conversation in a post on social media, stating that both leaders discussed Arctic security challenges and agreed to continue engagement on the issue. He also announced plans to meet President Trump later this week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. No further details of the call were disclosed.

European Nations Rally Behind Denmark and Greenland

As concerns grow over US pressure related to Greenland, a group of European countries issued a joint statement expressing strong support for Denmark and the people of Greenland. The declaration was released by Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and endorsed by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The statement emphasized that the ongoing multinational military exercise, known as Arctic Endurance, is defensive in nature and poses no threat to any country. It underscored the participating nations’ commitment to unity and cooperation in the Arctic while rejecting any attempts to use economic coercion in the region.

Tariff Threats Raise Transatlantic Concerns

European leaders warned that the threat of new US tariffs risks damaging long-standing transatlantic ties. According to the statement, such measures could trigger a dangerous cycle of retaliation and undermine collective security and economic stability between allies.

On Saturday, President Trump warned that the United States could impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and several European Union countries unless Denmark agrees to transfer control of Greenland. Trump argued that the move is necessary for US national security, pointing to growing interest in the Arctic from China and Russia.

Proposed Tariff Timeline and Reactions

Trump said negotiations remain possible but outlined a strict timeline if talks fail. He threatened to introduce tariffs of 10 percent starting February 1, 2026, with a further increase to 25 percent by June 1, 2026. In his remarks, Trump claimed Denmark “owed” the United States for years of support and suggested it was time for Greenland’s status to change.

The countries named in Trump’s tariff warning include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. European officials have so far rejected the premise of the demand, reaffirming Greenland’s right to self-determination and Denmark’s sovereignty.