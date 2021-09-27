National identity cards, passports to be changed for Afghan citizens: Taliban

Nearly a month after the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban government has announced another policy for the citizens of the country. The newly formed government has announced that all Afghan citizens will be issued a new passport and National Identity Card (NID).

The new passport and NID issued by the Taliban government will have the name "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" on them. The passport issued by the Afghanistan government before this used to have the name “Republic of Afghanistan” written on it.

Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that it is possible for the Afghan passports and NIDs to have the name "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" in them, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that the national identity cards and the passports that are issued by the previous Afghan government are valid for the time being.

Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that the documents issued by the previous government, are still valid as legal documents of the country, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The passport and NID departments are still closed in Afghanistan and only those who have conducted their biometrics can get their passports and NIDs. The process to get your passport and NID updated will be notified to the citizens in due time by the authorities.

Ever since the Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan has lurched into chaos and disturbance. Earlier this month, rumors about the death of Taliban leader and co-founder Mullah Baradar was doing rounds on news, but the leader came on video and addressed the issue himself, nullifying the claim.

(With ANI inputs)