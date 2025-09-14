NASA takes BIG action by banning Chinese nationals from accessing its facilities, research programs, due to...

NASA has taken a big action against Chinese nationals holding US visas, by announcing fresh restrictions. Chinese nationals are banned from accessing its facilities, research programs, and internal networks. Why has NASA banned Chinese nationals?

Moreover, Chinese nationals who had been contributing to NASA projects as contractors or researchers are also banned from any access in NASA. Many reportedly found themselves abruptly locked out of digital systems and barred from both in-person and virtual meetings tied to their work. They were notified of their termination on September 5.

But why has NASA taken this big action? Space has emerged as a new arena of competition, with countries making efforts to mark their domination. Earlier US and Russia were in a space race, however with changing geopolitics, now China has became a new competiton of US in space.

However, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens confirms that the agency has taken an "internal action" to ban Chinese nationals to limit both physical and cybersecurity risks and to protect sensitive operations.

Another reason for the ban could be Washington's growing concerns over safeguarding America's space leadership and concerns of espionages. Multiple espionage cases were reported in US technology sectors, involving Chinese nationals linked with China's Communist party. However, it remains unclear whether a specific security breach have led NASA to make this major move.

China's space ambitions- concerns for US?

Acting administrator Sean Duffy has stated that United States must lead what he called a "second space race," with China. He warned that China's lunar ambitions are driven by military objectives rather than peaceful exploration. General B Chance Saltzman, head of the Space Force, have also cautioned that China' space program is tightly linked to its military strategy.

Meanwhile, China has accelerated efforts, including testing its Long March-10 moon rocket in August, as it aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface by the decade's end, as reported by The Epoch Times.

