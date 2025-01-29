The astronauts were initially scheduled to return in June 2024, but technical problems with the Starliner, including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, repeatedly delayed their departure

Two NASA astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024, will finally return to Earth with the help of SpaceX.

US President Donald Trump has asked Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, to bring the astronauts home after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft suffered multiple technical failures. Musk confirmed the request on X, saying, “The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so.” He criticised the Biden administration for leaving them in space for so long.

The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so.



Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

NASA, however, insists that the astronauts are not stranded. The agency says Williams and Wilmore are healthy and in good spirits despite their extended stay.

The astronauts were initially scheduled to return in June 2024, but technical problems with the Starliner, including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, repeatedly delayed their departure. In September, NASA decided to return the Starliner to Earth without a crew, leaving the astronauts at the ISS.

NASA later announced that Williams and Wilmore would return aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 capsule. To accommodate them, original Crew-9 astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson had to give up their seats.

This change has also delayed NASA’s next mission, SpaceX Crew-10, which was originally planned for February 2025. It is now expected to launch in late March 2025.