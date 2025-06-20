The launch was initially scheduled for Sunday, June 22, but has now been postponed with a new date yet to be announced.

NASA has again delayed the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as one of its four crew members. The launch was initially scheduled for Sunday, June 22, but has now been postponed with a new date yet to be announced.

A statement released by Axiom Space on Thursday stated, “NASA has made the decision to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days.”

The real reason behind the latest delay is NASA’s ongoing assessment of the ISS. Engineers are currently reviewing the condition of the Zvezda service module after recent repairs in its back section. Since all systems on the space station are deeply connected, NASA wants to ensure everything is functioning properly before sending additional crew members.

This is the sixth delay for the Axiom-4 mission. It was first set for launch on May 29, the mission has faced setbacks. Earlier launch dates included, June 8, June 10, June 11, June 19, and June 22, all of which were postponed.

The delays have been caused by a mix of technical and other problems, including a delay in getting the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ready, bad weather conditions, a liquid oxygen leak, and faults in the space station’s service systems.

For India, this mission carries special meaning. Shubhanshu Shukla will become the second Indian astronaut to go to space after Rakesh Sharma, who flew on a Soviet mission in 1984.

Despite the delays, hopes remain high for the mission, which marks another step forward in private space exploration and international cooperation in space travel.