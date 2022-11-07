NASA preparing to make another attempt to launch Artemis Moon mission

The US space agency is optimistic that on November 14 it will be able to successfully launch the Artemis I Moon mission into space after several unsuccessful tries.

Artemis I will lay the groundwork for future deep space human exploration and show how NASA is prepared to take humanity to the Moon and beyond.

As of right present, the agency has a 69-minute launch window that starts on November 14 at 12.07 a.m. EST (10.37 p.m. India time).

At NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Artemis I is the first integrated flight test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, an unmanned Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems. It paves the way for a crewed test flight and upcoming human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.

Following a roughly nine-hour voyage from the Vehicle Assembly Building, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived at launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 4, according to NASA.

Due to the possibility of Tropical Storm Ian, the US space agency postponed the Artemis I launch in September.

NASA tried to launch Artemis on September 3rd. However, I decided to cancel it after spotting a liquid hydrogen leak.

A technical issue with one of the SLS rocket's engines forced the US space agency to cancel the mission launch for the first time on August 30.

(With inputs from IANS)