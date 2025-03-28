Now back on Earth, Wilmore is struggling with the effects of long-term weightlessness and must undergo months of recovery.

Astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore expected to spend just eight days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Instead, he and fellow astronaut Sunita Williams were stranded in space for an unexpected 286 days. Now back on Earth, Wilmore is struggling with the effects of long-term weightlessness and must undergo months of recovery.

Wilmore and Williams returned on March 18, splashing down off the Florida coast. Their bodies, weakened by nearly nine months in space, are now adjusting to Earth's gravity. Experts say astronauts can lose up to half their muscle mass and nearly 20% of their bone density in space, making recovery a slow and difficult process.

Wilmore’s wife, Deanna, shared how challenging this period has been. "Barry says gravity is not his friend right now," she told the Daily Mail. "His stamina is low, and they have to rest a lot because they’re just not strong yet."

After almost a year apart, Wilmore’s reunion with his family was emotional but quiet. His daughters, Daryn and Logan, welcomed him home, with Logan preparing for her high school graduation—a milestone her father nearly missed. Deanna, who spent birthdays, Christmas, and their 30th wedding anniversary without him, described their first embrace as simply "a lot of hugging and enjoying the moment."

NASA has prescribed 45 days of rehabilitation, including physical therapy and mobility training. However, full recovery could take over a year. Despite the challenges, Wilmore and Williams were already walking within 24 hours of their return—an impressive achievement.

As Wilmore focuses on regaining his strength, his family is planning a long-overdue trip this summer. After months in space, he is finally home—but his toughest journey has just begun.