Narendra Modi gives epic reply to Australian PM's home-cooked 'ScoMoSas'

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison showcased his cooking skills on social media when he a photograph of him holding a tray full of "ScoMosas", an appetising deep-fried dish he claims to have made from scratch.

Morrison further added how he made also made a mango chutney to go with the dish, which is popularly known as samosa in India.

Scott also recalled the Indian PM Narendra Modi, saying it’s a pity that their meeting this week in via video conference.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Scott Morrison's post on Twitter read.

HERE IS THE POST:

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

As soon as this tweet dropped, it started receiving a lot of attraction on social media and even PM Modi dropped an eyecatching response.

"Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th," Modi quote-tweeted Morrison's post.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

The Aussie PM was set to visit India back in January but it was called off amid the devastating bushfires that raged across Australia.

The trip was rescheduled for May but due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, that also got postponed.