Narendra Modi becomes India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, world leaders congratulate him

Narendra Modi has become India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entered India’s political record books after becoming the country’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru. The milestone, reached on Tuesday, marks a significant moment in India’s democratic history and highlights Modi’s extended leadership since first taking office in May 2014.

With a third consecutive term secured in 2024, Modi’s leadership now spans over a decade, an era that has reshaped India’s economic trajectory and global standing.

A decade of policy and global positioning

During his time in office, India has witnessed major shifts across economic and diplomatic fronts. The country has grown into the world’s fifth-largest economy and has taken on a more assertive role in global forums, particularly as a voice for developing nations.

Domestically, his administration has focused on large-scale welfare initiatives, infrastructure expansion, and digital transformation. Supporters argue that these efforts have helped reshape governance delivery and broaden financial inclusion across the country.

Global leaders acknowledge PM Modi’s leadership

The milestone triggered a series of congratulatory messages from world leaders, reflecting India’s expanding diplomatic footprint under PM Modi’s leadership.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka praised the Prime Minister’s long tenure and the consistent trust placed in him by Indian voters. He also pointed to the strong India-Sri Lanka partnership, particularly India’s assistance during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis in 2022.

From the Pacific region, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape sent a video message describing Modi as a model of leadership, highlighting India’s efforts in poverty reduction and development cooperation with island nations. Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023 was the first by an Indian Prime Minister, marking a new phase in India’s engagement with the Pacific.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar also extended her congratulations, noting India’s growing influence in global affairs under Modi’s leadership. She reflected on his personal journey from humble beginnings to leading one of the world’s most populous nations.

India's rising global role

Observers say the messages of appreciation underscore India’s changing position in world affairs. Once viewed primarily as a regional power, India today plays a more central role in global economic and geopolitical discussions.

As Narendra Modi begins this historic phase of his tenure, attention is turning toward how India will further define its ambitions on the world stage in the years ahead.