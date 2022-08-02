Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid Chinese warnings, hails 'America's solidarity' with 23 million Taiwanese

After landing in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the US continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid Chinese warnings, hails 'America's solidarity' with 23 million Taiwanese
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Photo: Reuters)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan amid Chinese warnings. Her flight landed in Taipei as China closed the east coast airspace around Xiamen.

After landing in Taiwan, Pelosi said that the United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo. 

"Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region," she tweeted.

China has slammed Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit  "extremely dangerous". Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. The US maintains informal relations and defence ties with Taiwan even as it recognizes Beijing as the government of China.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as an encouragement to make the island's decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US Leaders say they don't support.

READ | DNA Explainer: Zawahiri killing and al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, how terror kingpin's death impacts India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.