DBFR on Tuesday rescued a naked South Florida woman trapped in a storm drain in Delray Beach, Florida. The woman was reported missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office on March 3, according to the Associated Press.

A passerby heard the woman in the storm drain and called 911 just before 9 am, said Dani Moschella, Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman. Rescuers removed the drain's grate and used a ladder and harness to help get her out.

"She was lucky," Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella told the South Florida SunSentinel. "I don't know how much longer she would have been OK down there," she added.

DBFR rescued a woman trapped in a storm drain Tuesday morning, removing a grate and using a ladder and harness to raise her to ground level before transporting her to a local hospital. A passerby called 911 just before 9 a.m.

As per the news report, the woman was yelling for help as rush hour traffic passed by Tuesday morning. So far officials don't know how long the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was in the storm drain.

However, Delray Beach police do not suspect any foul play. "From the police department standpoint, we don't believe there was any type of crime committed," the police said.