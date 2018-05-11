Najib Razak's brother says Malaysia needs change

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeWorld

World

Najib Razak's brother says Malaysia needs change

The 92-year-old Mahathir, who had been prime minister for 22 years until his retirement in 2003, had run a fierce campaign to bring down his former protege Najib, accusing him of corruption on a massive scale.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 03:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congratulating Mahathir Mohamad on Friday for winning Malaysia's election, the younger brother of the defeated former prime minister Najib Razak lamented the failure of past governments to overcome "structural rigidities and vested interest".

The 92-year-old Mahathir, who had been prime minister for 22 years until his retirement in 2003, had run a fierce campaign to bring down his former protege Najib, accusing him of corruption on a massive scale.

Taking to social media a day after Mahathir was sworn in as prime minister, Nazir Razak, the chairman of Malaysia's second largest bank, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, said that the country required change.

"As I have argued ad nauseum, Malaysia needs major recalibration, but all attempts under the old order failed due to structural rigidities and vested interest," Nazir said in an Instagram posting.

The 'old order' was embodied by the Barisan Nasional multi-ethnic coalition that had led Malaysia since independence from British colonial rule until its shock defeat this week by a new, also multi-ethnic, coalition led by Mahathir.

Nazir called Malaysia a new icon of democracy, saying it had "defied the odds and global trends with this peaceful transition to power in line with the will of the people".

He also compared Mahathir with his late father, Malaysia's second prime minister, Abdul Razak Hussein.

"Both of them share the same determination to nation-build to the best of their ability and limits of personal sacrifices."

In the past, Nazir has criticised the "New Economic Policy" introduced by his late father in 1971, saying it had deviated from its original objective to eradicate poverty irrespective of race and eliminate identification of economic function with ethnicity.

The policy was perpetuated by every government including those led by Mahathir and Najib.

During that time it became mostly associated with affirmative action programmes to boost the economic opportunites of the country's majority ethnic Malays.

While Mahathir has often spoken of respect for the late Abdul Razak, he has described his decision to help Najib become prime minister as his greatest regret.

Mahathir came out of retirement to join imprisoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to fight against Najib, having been angered by a scandal over the billions of dollars that had gone missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, who congratulated Mahathir on his victory in a tweet on Thursday, has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to 1MDB.
In the months after the scandal first broke in 2015, Nazir said, without criticising his brother, the handling of 1MDB had tarnished Malaysia's image.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made In Heaven creator Zoya Akhtar hits back at Instagram user asking her to show 'normal Muslim character' on screen

Priyanka Chopra 'steps back' from her New York restaurant Sona just two years after its opening, know why

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli may break this legendary player's record, joining ranks of Tendulkar, Sangakkara

Akshay Kumar charged whopping fees for OMG 2? Producer Ajith Andhare makes shocking revelation

This star, not Salman Khan, was original choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Bigg Boss host; but he refused because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE