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'Na samjhoge to mit jaoge': Pakistani senator anti-India speech sparks outage, reiterates Kashmir issue

A Pakistani politician has angered many with his anti-India speech which he delivered from USA. Pakistani senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan in his anti-India speech called fellow Pakistanis to fight against India till their last breath.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 21, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

'Na samjhoge to mit jaoge': Pakistani senator anti-India speech sparks outage, reiterates Kashmir issue
Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan gave anti-India speech which has sparked outrage
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A Pakistani politician has angered many with his anti-India speech which he delivered from USA. His statements have sparked outrage across social media and even political circles. Pakistani senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan launched a tirade against India constantly refering to Jammu and Kashmir and lauding Pakistan's military action during the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. His blazing speech came while he was addressing a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) event in New York City. 

US-based political commentator and journalist Amy Mek shared her views on the event titled "Maarka-e-Haq" in a long thread on X and described the address as "a direct threat from Pakistan on US soil."

In her post, Mek wrote that Mahmood-ul-Hassan, who was earlier in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before joining the PPP in 2024, spoke for around an hour during the event, where his anti-India references were many. In his blaring remarks against India, Hassan sent "open threats of annihilation, celebration of crushing India, and calls to fight on every front until Kashmir is 'resolved'."

What did Pakistan's senator said in his anti-India speech

In an hour long speech, Mahmood-ul-Hassan made various unprovoked threats against India from the public platform. During his speech, at one instance he said, "Na samjhoge to mit jaoge Hindustan walo...tumhari dastan tak na hogi dastanon mein! (If you don't understand, you Indians will be wiped out...your story won't even appear in history books!)"

Mahmood-ul-Hassan stood in New York City at an official Pakistan Peoples Party USA event titled “Maarka-e-Haq” and delivered his speech. During his speech, he incited Pakistanis and gave a call to fight against India till death, saying, "Jab kuch na ban saka to dubo denge safeena... hum ladenge aakhri dam tak ladenge apne mulk ke difa ke liye. (If nothing else works, we'll sink the ship...we will fight to the last breath.)"

Mahmood-ul-Hassan further said Pakistan will continue its illegal fight over the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He said, "Kashmir ka masla jab tak hal nahi hoga...hum har mahaz par ladenge. (Until Kashmir is solved, we will fight on every front)."

Hassan's anti-India speech sparks outrage

The anti-India speech has been facing major backlash on social media, while Mek, in her post urged American leaders to not allow future visas for PPP and PML-N figures "who come here to spew this venom".

"This is a senior Pakistani government figure from a terror-exporting state openly threatening our democratic ally India while standing on American soil and trying to radicalise the Pakistani diaspora right here in the United States," she wrote. 

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