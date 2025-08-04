Twitter
WORLD

Mystery woman found dead in Brazil bus with 26 iPhones glued to body, police say...

A 20-year-old woman was recently found dead inside a bus in Brazil under bizarre circumstances, as per reports. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed to the public as yet, had as many as 26 iPhones glued to her body, sparking intrigue around her sudden death. Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 06:46 PM IST

Mystery woman found dead in Brazil bus with 26 iPhones glued to body, police say...
As medics checked on her, they found several packages glued to the woman's body which contained over two dozen iPhones.

A 20-year-old woman was recently found dead inside a bus in Brazil under bizarre circumstances, according to media reports. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed to the public as yet, had as many as 26 Apple iPhones glued to her body, sparking intrigue around her sudden death. She had reportedly died of a cardiac arrest on July 29. Local police suspect the woman might have been trying to smuggle the cell phones, as per a report by the Daily Mirror tabloid.

What happened to the Brazilian woman?
Fellow passengers who traveled on the same bus told police the woman had been traveling alone and fell ill on way to Sao Paulo. She complained she was having trouble breathing, the passengers said, adding the woman passed out when the bus stopped in the city of Guarupuava. Emergency staff were then called in, who attempted to revive her for close to one hour, but she suffered a seizure and was declared dead at the scene. As the medics checked on her, they discovered several packages glued to her body which contained more than two dozen iPhones in total. Several bottles of liquor were also found in her luggage, Daily Mirror reported.

How is the police investigation going?
Reportedly, the Paraná Civil Police are currently awaiting the forensic report before confirming the cause of the woman's cardiac arrest and eventual death. Meanwhile, the mobile phones retrieved from her body are now in the custody of Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service.

