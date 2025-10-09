Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Myanmar Tragedy: At least 40 killed, 80 injured as paragliders drop bombs on Buddhist festival

The incident happened on Monday evening in Chaung U township, where roughly 100 people had gathered to celebrate the Thadingyut festival, a national holiday with Buddhist traditions.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Myanmar Tragedy: At least 40 killed, 80 injured as paragliders drop bombs on Buddhist festival
Image: PTI
At least 40 people were killed and more than 80 others injured after a paramotor dropped bombs on a festival and protest gathering in central Myanmar on Monday evening, the BBC reported. Hundreds of people had assembled in Chaung U township for celebrations marking the Thadingyut full moon festival, which coincided with an anti-junta demonstration, according to members of the event’s organizing committee.

A woman from the committee, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the attack occurred as the crowd was being warned to disperse. “The committee alerted people and one-third of the crowd managed to flee,” she said. “But immediately, one motor-powered paraglider flew right over the crowd, dropping two bombs on the centre of the gathering.”

The attack resulted in widespread casualties, with several children reported among the dead. The military junta has not yet commented on the incident.

The Thadingyut festival, one of Myanmar’s most significant Buddhist holidays, traditionally marks the end of Buddhist Lent and is celebrated with lanterns and communal gatherings across the country. 

