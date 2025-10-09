Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his wealth declines by Rs...
Myanmar Tragedy: At least 40 killed, 80 injured as paragliders drop bombs on Buddhist festival
Pay10 ropes in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as global brand ambassadors for its new UPI app; know its features
Ratan Tata’s First Death Anniversary: How late industrialist ensured lifelong care for his beloved dog Tito through His Rs 10,000 crore will
HAL's Tejas Moment: Triumph or death rattle of India's defence manufacturing?
Karwa Chauth 2025: From Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani to Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal; newlywed celeb couples who'll celebrate their first fast
BIG Move by Tata Group, Tata Housing’s Varnam Project hits Rs 100000000000 in home sales, sells 582 apartments, 48 townhouses in...
Only Bollywood film produced by Ratan Tata bombed at box office, even Amitabh Bachchan couldn't save it, earned just...
Supreme Court Bar Association expels lawyer Rakesh Kishore who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai: 'Can't enter...'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he's jealous of 20-year-old college dropouts due to...
WORLD
The incident happened on Monday evening in Chaung U township, where roughly 100 people had gathered to celebrate the Thadingyut festival, a national holiday with Buddhist traditions.
At least 40 people were killed and more than 80 others injured after a paramotor dropped bombs on a festival and protest gathering in central Myanmar on Monday evening, the BBC reported. Hundreds of people had assembled in Chaung U township for celebrations marking the Thadingyut full moon festival, which coincided with an anti-junta demonstration, according to members of the event’s organizing committee.
A woman from the committee, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the attack occurred as the crowd was being warned to disperse. “The committee alerted people and one-third of the crowd managed to flee,” she said. “But immediately, one motor-powered paraglider flew right over the crowd, dropping two bombs on the centre of the gathering.”
The attack resulted in widespread casualties, with several children reported among the dead. The military junta has not yet commented on the incident.
The Thadingyut festival, one of Myanmar’s most significant Buddhist holidays, traditionally marks the end of Buddhist Lent and is celebrated with lanterns and communal gatherings across the country.