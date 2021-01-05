Headlines

In New Year address, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi announces contract to get COVID-19 vaccine from India

Amid COVID-19, India reaffirmed its position as the pharma capital of the world by sending medicines like HCQ, paracetamol to more than 150 nations.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:26 PM IST

In her New Year's address to the nation, Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has announced that her country will get the COVID vaccine from India and that a contract has been signed regarding the same. 

She said, "The purchase contract for buying the first batch of the vaccines from India has already been signed. As soon as the authorities concerned in India have issued permission to use this vaccine, we have made arrangements for the import of these vaccines into Myanmar."

Last year the Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Army Chief MM Naravane had jointly visited the country. The visit saw high-level assurances from India that Myanmar will be a priority when it comes to vaccines. Shringla also handed over 3000 vials of Remdesivir as a symbol of India‘s commitment to helping Myanmar mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The state counsellor highlighted that the first priority group to get the vaccine will be medical professionals and medical personnel, which will happen in the month of February. 

She said, "There is a lot of competition as all the countries of the world are trying to get this vaccine. However, we believe that the vaccination programme could be carried out all over the country step by step."

Adding, "During the period when the vaccines are still not available, I wish to appeal to the people to abide by the health rules and regulations and give support to our efforts to beat COVID-19. Please be vigilant; please be patient. Please brace yourself by visioning the future. We are all in this together."

Amid the covid pandemic, India reaffirmed its position as the pharma capital of the world by sending medicines like HCQ, Paracetamol to more than 150 countries. New Delhi also organised training to build capacity. In fact, for the neighbourhood, India has organized two training modules in which about 90 health experts and scientists have participated.

 

