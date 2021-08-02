Myanmar military leader takes over as Prime Minister, promises to hold elections by 2023

Myanmar military rule Min Aung Hlaing took the role of the nation's prime minister in a newly formed caretaker government, the state media said on Sunday. The move comes six months after the Myanmar junta seized power from the civilian government, saying the elections, which were won by Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party, were fraudulent.

Repeating his pledge to hold elections by 2023, Min Aung Hlaing in a speech on Sunday said his administration is ready to work with a future regional envoy on Myanmar.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar junta carried out a coup d'etat and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party. He said that the coup was in line with the constitution while Myanmar's electoral commission dismissed the fraud allegations.

Hlaing has chaired the State Administration Council (SAC), which was formed after the coup, and has been running Myanmar since then. The caretaker government will replace the SAC.



“In order to perform the country’s duties fast, easily and effectively, the state administration council has been re-formed as caretaker government of Myanmar,” a newsreader on state Myawaddy television said, Reuters quoted.

"We will accomplish the provisions of the state of emergency by August 2023," Hlaing said in his speech and added, "I guarantee the establishment of a union based on democracy and federalism."

The junta leader promised new elections within two years shortly after carrying out the coup, while his Sunday speech was interpreted by some local media that Hlaing has extended the time frame of elections by six months after reference to August 2023.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with several crimes, including breaking COVID protocols and illegally possessing walkie-talkies.

Myanmar junta has faced months of protests since February as the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group has accused the armed forces of killing 939 people in a bid to suppress dissent. The association said that at least 6,990 military opponents have been arrested since the coup, Reuters reported.