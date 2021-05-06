Myanmar Junta bans satellite TV, restricts internet and media amid military coup

Myanmar's military junta has banned satellite TV, threatening prison sentences and hefty fines for anyone who violates the measure, as it intensifies its crackdown on access to independent news outlets. Anyone who installs satellite dishes could face a one-year prison sentence or K500,000 (USD 320) as a fine, it said.

Mobile data has been cut for most people for more than 50 days, while broadband access has also been subject to severe restrictions. Several media outlets have been banned but continue to operate in hiding, either publishing online or broadcasting for television.

The ban will also affect foreign news channels broadcast via satellite into Myanmar. According to a media report, more than 80 journalists have been arrested in recent months.

A Japanese freelance reporter Yuki Kitazumi, was charged with violating a new provision in the penal code adopted by the junta that makes it a crime to publish or circulate comments that 'cause fear' or spread 'false news'.

Thousands of people have been arrested under the junta, including 3,677 people who have been sentenced or are in detention, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group said. It reported that 769 people have been killed by the military.

Myanmar witnessed a military coup on February 1 when an elected government was toppled by the army. Since then the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been under house arrest. Meanwhile, despite the risks of military violence, protesters have continued to gather to oppose the coup.