A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, leaving at least 1,644 people dead and 3,408 injured. Rescue operations are still underway, with 139 people reported missing. In response to the crisis, Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), which opposes the ruling military, has announced a partial ceasefire to allow for relief efforts. The country has been embroiled in a civil war since the military took over in 2021, facing opposition from various groups, including the People’s Defence Force.

The earthquake also affected neighbouring Thailand, where 10 people have died, mostly due to a high-rise building collapse near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market. Additionally, 78 individuals remain unaccounted for.

The United Kingdom has pledged £10 million ($12.9 million) in humanitarian aid, focusing on food, water, medicine, and shelter. India has launched ‘Operation Brahma,’ sending two C-17 aircraft carrying 118 medical personnel and 60 tonnes of relief materials, along with a C-130 aircraft carrying additional supplies.

China has committed 100 million yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency assistance and sent an 82-person rescue team. Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea have also dispatched aid teams and equipment. The United States, the European Union, Ireland, and New Zealand have pledged financial support as well.

Efforts to reach affected areas are hampered by damaged roads, power outages, and communication breakdowns. Many hospitals are overwhelmed with injured patients. In Mandalay, a woman was rescued from a collapsed apartment, though dozens more are feared trapped.

Authorities warn that the death toll may rise as search efforts continue in the hardest-hit regions.