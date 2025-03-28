Just minutes after the powerful earthquake, a strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude hit Myanmar's Sagaing area. The initial, 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand around 1:30 pm (local time) on Friday.

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Mandalay in Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread damage there and in neighbouring Thailand.

Videos showing the devastation caused by the quake have surfaced on social media.

An iconic colonial-era bridge -- the Ava Bridge that connects Myanmar’s Ava and Sagaing regions -- was seen falling into the Irrawaddy river in one of the videos.

In another clip, an under-construction 30-storey building collapsed in Chatuchak Market of Thailand's capital Bangkok.

A powerful earthquake, with 7.7 richter scale in magnitude, near the epicenter Mandalay, Myanmar.



It causes the Ava Bridge in Myanmar and unknown 14 floors building in Thailand collapse.



Powerful and shallow quake

Just minutes after the powerful earthquake, a strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude hit Myanmar's Sagaing area.

The initial, 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand around 1:30 pm (local time) on Friday.

The quake was a shallow one with a depth of just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to international agencies like the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

43 workers trapped in Bangkok

In Thailand, the Department of Disaster Prevention said the quake was felt in almost all regions of the country. At least 43 workers were trapped after the under-construction building collapsed in Bangkok, according to a report by AFP.

Other updates

Several homes and shrines were also damaged in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw.

The tremors were not limited to the two countries as the impact was also felt in several states in India, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the Delhi-NCR region.