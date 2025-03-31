Four Chinese nationals were detained in Bangkok for illegally removing sensitive documents from a collapsed high-rise building site after Myanmar's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

Four Chinese nationals have been detained in Bangkok, Thailand, for attempting to remove important documents from the site of a collapsed high-rise building. The building had crumbled following last week’s powerful earthquake in neighboring Myanmar. The incident has raised serious concerns about the management of the disaster site and the motives behind the attempted theft.

Unauthorized Entry and Theft of Documents

According to The Nation Thailand, the four men were caught illegally entering the restricted area of the collapsed building and were found in possession of 32 files. The building, the only high-rise structure in Bangkok to be affected by the tremors, was part of a Chinese-backed construction project. It collapsed instantly when the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, reducing it to rubble and trapping several people underneath.

The Bangkok police had already sealed off the area, prohibiting anyone from entering without authorization. However, local authorities received information about individuals attempting to take documents from the site. Upon investigation, officers discovered that the men had collected crucial documents, including building blueprints and construction records.

Police Investigation and Charges

Major General Nopasin Poolswat, a senior Thai police officer, confirmed that the four Chinese nationals had been detained for illegally removing the documents. During questioning, one of the men claimed to be a project manager with a valid work permit, while the other three were reportedly subcontractors for the construction company.

The men explained that they took the files because they were essential for insurance claims and had originally been stored in a makeshift office on-site. Despite their explanation, the police charged them with violating the emergency regulations by entering a disaster zone and attempting to remove sensitive information. Although they were later released, authorities are closely monitoring their activities.

Chinese Firm Under Scrutiny

The collapse of the high-rise building, which a Chinese company backed, has sparked fresh scrutiny of its involvement in multiple construction failures. Experts have raised concerns about safety standards on construction sites, proper documentation management, and compliance with emergency rules during disaster recovery.

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises

Meanwhile, the situation in Myanmar remains critical. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck on Friday has left around 1,700 people dead, 3,400 injured, and over 300 missing as of Sunday. Rescue teams from other countries have arrived to assist, but hospitals in the country are struggling to handle the large number of injured victims. Many affected communities are relying on limited resources to carry out their own rescue efforts.

The earthquake is one of the strongest to hit Myanmar in a century, and its impact continues to unfold as more information emerges. Authorities in both Myanmar and neighboring countries, including Thailand, are now focusing on relief efforts and ensuring that disaster sites are secured to prevent further risks.