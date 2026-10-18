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'My Rhetoric Was Imperfect': JD Vance clarifies 'indentured servants' remark on H-1B visa holders

US Vice President JD Vance clarified his "indentured servants" remark on H-1B visa holders, saying his rhetoric was imperfect and his criticism was directed at US companies and the visa system, not workers, after India called the term deeply offensive.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

'My Rhetoric Was Imperfect': JD Vance clarifies 'indentured servants' remark on H-1B visa holders
JD Vance
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US Vice President JD Vance has clarified his controversial "indentured servants" remark about H-1B visa workers, admitting that his rhetoric was imperfect and that his criticism was aimed at American companies and the visa system, not the workers themselves.

Vance made the clarification during a CBS Town Hall, days after India strongly condemned his comments as "deeply offensive" and carrying painful historical and colonial connotations.

Vance says criticism was for companies, not workers

Addressing the backlash, Vance said his comment was not a blanket attack on all H-1B holders. He explained that his concern was about the power imbalance created by the visa system.

"To the extent my rhetoric has been imperfect, that's on me. What I said about certain Visa holders, certain H-1B holders, is not for the entire category," Vance said.

He argued that because an H-1B worker's visa is their only lifeline to stay in the US, employers gain excessive leverage.

"So, when I say indentured servitude, that is not a criticism of H1B visa holders; that is the criticism of the company... They can be shipped back, which I think gives way too much power to the employer," he added.

Vance stressed that the system allows companies to lay off American workers and replace them with foreign workers who cannot easily complain or switch jobs for fear of being sent back to their country of origin.

What Vance had said earlier

Earlier this month, while addressing a news conference on visa fraud, Vance had accused foreign outsourcing firms of undercutting American wages.

"If you are working as an H-1B visa in the United States, you're earning USD 20,000 less than an American citizen hired in the same position. If you were brought in by one of these foreign outsourcing firms, you're making USD 48,000 less," he had said.

"You bring in indentured servants from outside the country, you lay off American workers and, if you're a corporation, you make a ton of money," he had added.

India's sharp response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had rejected the description, saying it ignored the contribution of Indian professionals to the US economy.

"We have also seen some comments in this context by the US Vice President. We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors," the MEA had said.

"Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive," it added.

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