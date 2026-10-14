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‘My President, My Husband’: Trump’s new Press Secretary’s first briefing goes viral

Donald Trump’s new Press Secretary Katie Zacharia went viral after accidentally calling him “my husband” during her first White House briefing. Check viral clip.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 04:06 PM IST

‘My President, My Husband’: Trump’s new Press Secretary’s first briefing goes viral
Trump’s new press secretary’s ‘my husband’ slip goes viral. (Pic Credits: Instagram/katiezacharia)
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US President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is making headlines for her first appearance at the briefing podium. In the first press briefing, which lasted for nearly 14 minutes, she answered to questions from only three reporters. She commenced her address by expressing her enthusiasm for working with the US President, saying that she was 'so honoured' to work under him.

Katie Zacharia’s first White House briefing lasts 14 minutes

In the first half of her briefing, she read her prepared remarks praising Trump and highlighting the administration's achievements. After this, she answered questions from reporters from Breitbart News, Fox News, and the Daily Mail.

However, it was a follow-up question about her family that became the limelight of the briefing, where the Daily Mail reporter asked how she planned to manage the demanding Press Secretary job while raising four children. For those unversed, Katie's predecessor in the position, Karoline Leavitt, resigned earlier this year to take care of her family, particularly her husband and kids.

In reply, Zacharia said, ''The idea of not spending evenings with my kids are is completely unacceptable. So my president, excuse me, my husband, is out here.'' Her remarks sparked huge laughter in the room, following which Zacharia continued to praise Trump and said, ''He has hired more women with families, and the fact that he knew I had four kids and he knew that this job would be demanding, and still placed his trust in me, shows that I know I'm capable of being able to step up to that.''

 

 

Donald Trump announces Katie Zacharia as new Press Secretary

Earlier this week, the US President announced the appointment of the new Press Secretary and wrote, ''I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. from the Press Briefing Room in the White House. Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job!''

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