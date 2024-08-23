Twitter
Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

World

World

'My heart goes out to...': PM Modi hugs Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in Ukraine, greeted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a hug.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

'My heart goes out to...': PM Modi hugs Ukraine President Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv with his trademark hug.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "President@ZelenskyyUaand I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv.Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief."

Both leaders honoured the Memory of Children at the Martyrologist Expositin at the Ukraine National Muesum in Kyiv.

After paying floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Prime Minister Modi met with Zelenskyy ahead of their bilateral talks.

Modi's visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

The Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Memory of Children honours the children whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.

Later in the day at the Mariinskyi palace venue both leaders will hold a restricted meeting to discuss key issues.High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Modi tweeted, "Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome."

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the visit will be the presentation of the BHISHM Cube, a revolutionary mobile hospital designed for disaster management. This will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Ukrainian students who are learning Hindi, emphasizing the cultural and educational ties between India and Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, addressing a press meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

 

