'Must control Hormuz': Iran withdraws from MoU, blames US for dismantling peace deal

Iran has officially declared that it has completely withdrew from the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States. The withdrawal was announced amid Tehran's claims of ceasefire violations by Washington.

Iran says no obligation to fulfill peace deal as it accuses US of deal violations (ANI)

After repeated US strikes, Iran has officially declared that it has completely withdrew from the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States. The withdrawal was announced amid Tehran's claims of ceasefire violations by Washington.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said that there is no longer any obligation for it to stick to the peace agreement, as the US not just violated the agreement but completely dismantled it, especially when it has imposed new naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The move comes as the US resumed the naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, hours after announcing an "additional round of strikes" against the Islamic Republic early Wednesday.