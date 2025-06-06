The LHCBA's letter emphasized that Eid al-Adha's rituals, such as namaz and animal sacrifice, are meant solely for Muslims as it allegedly violates Pakistani law.

In a shocking development, the Ahmadiyya community, who claim to be Muslims, have been banned from performing Eid al-Adha rituals in Pakistan. The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has urged the Punjab Police Chief to prevent the Ahmadiyya community from performing Islamic rituals during Eid al-Adha, citing that these practices are exclusive to Muslims.

The LHCBA's letter emphasized that Eid al-Adha's rituals, such as namaz and animal sacrifice, are meant solely for Muslims as it allegedly violates Pakistani law. Ahmadis face threats and legal restrictions on celebrating, with human rights groups condemning the actions as an infringement on religious freedom.

Members of the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan are being coerced by police into signing affidavits stating they will not perform animal sacrifice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The Ahmadi community members cannot perform qurbani, the ritual animal sacrifice, even within their own residences and if they do, police should take action against them, a lawyers’ body has demanded, prompting a human rights body to claim it violates the community’s constitutional right to freedom of religion or belief. Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on Saturday in Pakistan.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has warned that if the Ahmadiyya community violates certain terms during Eid al-Adha celebrations, they could face fines of up to Rs 1.5 lakh (5 lakh Pakistani rupees) or legal action. The LHCBA alleged that Ahmadis are presenting themselves as Muslims and organizing events resembling Islamic traditions, which they claim is illegal.



Although Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, Pakistan’s Parliament in 1974 declared the community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were not just banned from calling themselves Muslims but were also barred from practising several aspects of Islam.



According to Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP), Ahmadis are being forced by police to sign statements across districts in Punjab and in some parts of Sindh.

“Punjab government officials are issuing threats and harassing individual Ahmadis,” the JAP alleged and claimed that it is a blatant violation of the religious freedom of Ahmadis.“There is no legal basis to force them into submitting such writings. These acts are not just discriminatory, they are unconstitutional and inhumane,” it said.The JAP further alleged that the authorities are depriving the Ahmadis of their lawful rights, merely to appease extremist groups like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.



(With inputs from PTI)